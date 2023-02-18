Man facing drugs, weapons charges

A man was to appear in the Christchurch District Court today. Photo: Star News

A man is facing drugs and weapons charges after being arrested in Ashburton.

Police said they stopped a vehicle in the South Canterbury township last night and arrested a 43-year-old.

He was due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today on a number of charges including possession for supply of LSD, ecstasy, cannabis and methamphetamine, unlawfully possessing a firearm and unlawfully carrying a firearm.

Police seized over 240 grams of methamphetamine, 50 grams of cannabis, LSD and ecstasy from the vehicle.

Also seized was almost $2000 cash, a firearm and ammunition.

Senior Sergeant Leigh Jenkins thanked the Ashburton community for supporting police by providing "quality and timely" information.

“This is a great result.

"Police are committed to targeting this sort of offending which undermines the wellbeing of our communities.

“We will continue to work hard to ensure these types of offenders are held to account.”