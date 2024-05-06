Man found dead on Auckland's Ponsonby Road

Police at the scene of a cordon after a reported death on Ponsonby Rd. Photo: RNZ

Armed police have cordoned off a section of Auckland's Ponsonby Road after a person was found dead on Sunday night.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton, Auckland City CIB, said emergency services responded to reports of a firearm being discharged outside an address on Ponsonby Road about 10.18pm.

"Upon arrival, a man was located deceased.

"Our investigation is now in the early stages to determine the full circumstances of what has occurred."

Police were still trying to find the person believed to be responsible.

"Police have been in the area overnight speaking to a number of witnesses who were in the vicinity at the time of the incident," Bolton said.

"While at this stage, no arrests have been made, police are following lines of enquiry."

Auckland Transport said a section of Ponsonby Road, between Richmond Road and Franklin Road, was closed due to an incident.

"Avoid this area or expect delays with diversions in place affecting all traffic, including bus services."

Bolton said there would be an increased police presence in the Ponsonby area on Monday.

"A scene guard has also been established and will remain in place today while our enquiries continue."

An RNZ reporter at the scene on Monday morning said two armed police could be seen inside the cordon.

A post-mortem and formal identification of the man found dead will be carried out over the coming days.