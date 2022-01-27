Thursday, 27 January 2022

Man found dead in parked car on Raglan street

    Waikato police are investigating after a man's body was found in a parked car in the seaside town of Raglan yesterday.

    A cordon is now in place at a residential address on Wainui Rd and a scene examination is under way.

    Police are appealing for any sightings of a white Mitsubishi Legnum in Raglan yesterday afternoon.

    They also want to hear from anyone who saw suspicious or disorderly behaviour.

    Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said the cordon was put in place overnight and will remain for some time.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and refer to file number 220126/6493.

    They can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

