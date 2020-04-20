Monday, 20 April 2020

Man gets 14 days' prison for spitting at police

    A man has been sent to prison for 14 days after spitting at a police officer.

    The incident happened during a routine traffic stop on Fenton St in Rotorua on Tuesday April 14.

    Police say the 42-year-old man refused to comply with the officer's instructions and spat at him.

    He was arrested at the scene and charged with assaulting a police officer.

    "Police have a range of measures in place to protect staff, however given the frontline nature of police work, there is always risk," said police in a statement.

    "Spitting at police will not be tolerated, especially due the increased risk associated with Covid-19.

    In this case the saliva did not make contact with the officer and he was not required to self-isolate."

