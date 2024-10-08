Man in his 70s charged with Christchurch murder

Police have charged a man with murder after a woman was found dead at a house in Mount Pleasant, Christchurch. Photo: Adam Burns/RNZ

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead at a Christchurch property.

Emergency services were called to the Mount Pleasant address around 5pm on Monday.

A homicide probe has been launched.

Police said they were now working to figured out exactly what has happened, However, they said they were not looking for anyone else over the death.

A Christchurch man was arrested on Monday.

He was expected to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday charged with murder.

Detective Inspector Joel Syme said the investigation was in its early stages and police were seeking to establish the movements of both the victim and the person charged in the lead up to her death.

"We are very keen to hear from anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious between 10am on Friday 4 October to 4pm on Sunday 6 October in the Mt Pleasant Road or Bellview Avenue area."

A forensic examination was under way and expected to continue over coming days, he said.