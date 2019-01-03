Thursday, 3 January 2019

6.45 pm

Man hospitalised in Auckland CBD stabbing

    A man was stabbed with the end of a broken bottle during a brawl in central Auckland this afternoon.

    One witness told the Herald he heard a scuffle and a bottle being broken. As he got closer he saw seven men brawling and the broken bottle being used as a weapon.

    Another witness said he saw a group of men, who had American accents, in a verbal altercation with another man on the other side of the road.

    After the American group walked away the witness said he saw the other man smash a bottle and follow them.

    St John confirmed it received a call about the stabbing at 4pm and sent two ambulances.

    When the Herald arrived at the scene – on Federal Street, close to the Sky Tower – there are three police cars, with six officers there.

    Police were picking up pieces of glass and putting them in evidence bags. A pool of blood was visible on the street.

    A police officer said there was a fight between two groups, the reasoning unknown, and one man received cuts to his arm from broken bottle.

    No one had been arrested but the officer said police had a couple of suspects.

    The injured man was taken to hospital as a precaution but did not sustain life threatening injuries.

    SkyCity staff were seen talking to police.

