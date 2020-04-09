Man jailed after spitting at police

A man has been jailed for three months after spitting at police during the lockdown.

He was charged with aggravated assault after an incident in New Plymouth today.

The man had been on to several properties and was found by police staff nearby.

"As they were dealing with the man he became aggressive and spat at police.

"As a result of the incident the man was charged with aggravated assault on police."

The man appeared in court this morning, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three months in prison.

"Abhorrent behaviour such as spitting puts our police staff at risk, and understandably causes stress and angst," police said in a statement.

"In the current environment we have identified spitting as an escalating risk to both police officers and the community and it will not be tolerated."

New Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said yesterday that eight police staff had been spat at. The maximum penalty for such an act is 14 years in prison.

Police are searching for two male teens on bikes after one of them told a police officer he was Covid-19 positive and then spat in the officer's face in Rangiora yesterday.