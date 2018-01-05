Man killed after surviving crash named

A man who walked away from a car crash only to be run over and killed by another vehicle has been named by police.

Jeremy Michael Gardiner, a 31-year-old from Christchurch, died in the tragic accident at about 11.30pm on Wednesday night on Leeston Rd, Springston, near Goulds Rd.

Police said two people were in the car that lost control and rolled into a ditch.

Investigations into the circumstances of the crash are continuing.

Officers have spoken with the driver of the other car.