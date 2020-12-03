Thursday, 3 December 2020

Man killed in Canterbury crash named

    The scene of the three-vehicle crash. Photo: NZ Herald
    Police have named the Christchurch man killed in a crash near Rangiora in North Canterbury on Saturday.

    DaWen Li, 66, was killed in the crash at the intersection of Plaskett and Oxford Rds about 3.55pm.

    A police spokesperson said enquiries were ongoing.

    A spokeswoman for St John said at the time two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and two managers attended after getting the call.

    Two others were also hospitalised with moderate injuries after the crash.

    One of the vehicles had been towing a horse float, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

    He said three crews from the nearby Rangiora station attended.

    The 100kmh stretch of road has experienced several bad crashes in recent years.

