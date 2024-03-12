Man killed at Christchurch City Mission named

Armed police on Hereford St following the incident. Photo: NZ Herald

Police have released the name of the man who was fatally stabbed at Christchurch City Mission on Sunday night.

He was 22-year-old local man Jordan Morris.

Police were called to the Hereford St emergency night shelter just after 10pm to reports of a man having been stabbed, Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Johnson said.

Mr Morris died not long after.

A 67-year-old man has been charged with his murder and is due to reappear in Christchurch High Court on April 12.

“Police would like to extend their condolences to Jordan’s family, who are being supported at this difficult time.”

Christchurch City Missioner Corinne Haines earlier said it was a tragic event.