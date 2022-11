The crash scene near the roundabout at Buchanans Rd and Pound Rd in Christchurch. Photo: George Heard

Police have named the man who died in hospital two days after a crash between a motorcycle and a ute in Christchurch earlier this month.

He was was Selwyn Herewini Cassidy (58), of Christchurch.

The crash happened on Pound Rd, Hornby, on November 1.

Mr Cassidy died in hospital from his injuries two days later.

Police said an investigation was ongoing.