Monday, 30 November 2020

Man killed in Christchurch workplace incident named

    United Steel in Wigram. Photo: Anna Leask
    The man killed in a workplace incident at a Christchurch steel factory on Monday last week has been named. 

    Police today confirmed that Christchurch man Chesco James Krueger (33) died after the incident, which occurred at United Steel in McAlpine St, Wigram, at 2.10pm.

    It is understood he was struck by a piece of steel.

    United Steel group health and safety manager Benjamin Hammond said last week the company, his workmates, and friends were all deeply saddened by what had occurred.

    WorkSafe is investigating the death.

     

