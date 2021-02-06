Saturday, 6 February 2021

Man killed in Christchurch workplace incident named

    1. News
    2. National

    The man who died following a workplace incident in Christchurch on Thursday has been named by police.

    He was John James Moreton (56), of Christchurch. His death will be referred to the Coroner, a police spokesperson said.

    Emergency services were called to a business on the corner of Wordsworth and Orbell Sts, Sydenham, at 11.10am after reports a person had fallen.

    A police spokesperson said police, fire and ambulance were called to the business.

    Stuff reported the building where the fall occurred is leased by the Sara Anderson School of Dance.

