Man killed by falling branch in Canterbury

A man has died after a branch fell on his head while he was trimming trees in Canterbury last night.

Emergency services were called to Drain Rd in Leeston about 6.30pm.

Two St John ambulances were called to the rural property.

Police arrived to find a 60-year-old man had died.

The Herald understands the man was trimming trees in the dark during what has been described as adverse weather conditions.

While he was working, a branch landed on his head and killed him. The death has been referred to the coroner.

By Nathan Morton