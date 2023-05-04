Man killed in North Canterbury crash named

Police have released the name of a man who died following a crash on State Highway 1 in North Canterbury late last month.

He was Robert Burns Hutcheon (70), of Lyttelton.

It was earlier reported that a crash involving a motorcycle occurred on the highway near Amesbury Road, about 3.15pm on April 30.

One person died and another was seriously injured and taken to Christchurch Hospital.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing