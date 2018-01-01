Man-made island built to beat liquor ban

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Drinking throughout New Year's Eve, the group spent at least part of the evening in the middle of the Tairua estuary in the Coromandel.
The sanctuary was apparently created in an attempt to beat the Coromandel-wide liquor ban in public places.
In a post to the Tairua ChitChat! Facebook page, photos show the group's location, surrounded by boats, a kayaker and a paddle-boarder.
The alcohol ban for the area was brought in after local residents sought to make their communities safer during the festive break.
Waikato eastern area commander Inspector John Kelly admired the groups attempt to avoid the liquor ban.
"That's creative thinking - if I had known that I probably would have joined them," he told Fairfax.
"They were dealing with drunk teens. That's not what they are there for. That's what parents are there for.
"The police and St John were getting frustrated with the result and said it has to change," Watts said.
Police have been approached for comment in relation to the Tairua estuary incident.