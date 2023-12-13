Man photographed with banned cat in national park

A man feeds his cat in Egmont National Park/Te Papa-Kura-o-Taranaki. Photo: Department of Conservation

The Department of Conservation (Doc) is on the hunt for a man who appears to have taken a cat into a national park, where they are banned.

The incursion followed a plea not to take pets into the North Island's Egmont National Park/Te Papa-Kura-o-Taranaki as they are a threat to wildlife.

Doc in August 2022 asked the public to leave their animals at home after several incidents of jacket-clad cats, tropical birds and dogs being brought into the park.

There was a "flurry of media and online interest" at the time, Doc senior ranger Cameron Hunt said, but people were still doing it.

"We've been alerted to another case of a pet cat in the park with its owner - and just like last year, we have the picture to prove it."

The latest case happened in October on the Pouakai Track. The photo shows a man sitting with a cat on his lap, the feline tucking into a bowl of food. Another person in the photo appears to be taking a photo of the pair.

"It's pretty clear what's shown in the photograph is occurring inside the boundaries of the national park," Hunt said.

"This man's face is shown in the photograph - someone must know who he is.

"We don't know if that's his cat, but regardless the animal appears to be in his care and he should not have it within the national park."

Te Papa-Kura-o-Taranaki is home to threatened and protected species, including kiwi and whio, Doc said.

If he is the owner of the cat, the mystery man faced a fine of up to $800, DOC said, or up to $100,000 - or a year in prison - if he was a repeat offender.

The pet faced being seized and impounded.

Doc said anyone who can identify the man should call 0272461083 or email Hunt on chunt@doc.govt.nz