Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Man pleads guilty to killing infant daughter

    A Porirua father has pleaded guilty to killing his infant daughter.

    The 24-year-old admitted the charge of manslaughter in the High Court at Wellington this morning.

    Justice Francis Cooke suppressed all reporting of the details of the offending, and has extended interim name suppression for the defendant. The suppressions will be reviewed at sentencing.

    The defendant's 3-month-old daughter died in November 2018.

    He has received a strike warning under the Three Strikes Law and will be sentenced in November.

    NZ Herald

