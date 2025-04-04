Friday, 4 April 2025

Man pleads guilty to murdering his mother in Blenheim

    Jennifer Phyllis Sheehan was found dead at her property in Blenheim in November. Photo: Supplied / Facebook
    A fifty-five year old man has pleaded guilty to the murder of his mother in Blenheim late last year.

    A homicide investigation was launched after Jennifer Phyllis Sheehan was found dead at a property in the town, in November.

    Her son, Paul Thomas Armon, was arrested shortly after and charged with her murder.

    He entered a guilty plea to the charge in the High Court at Blenheim this morning.

    He will be sentenced in June.

     

    RNZ