Man pleads guilty to murdering his mother in Blenheim

Jennifer Phyllis Sheehan was found dead at her property in Blenheim in November. Photo: Supplied / Facebook

A fifty-five year old man has pleaded guilty to the murder of his mother in Blenheim late last year.

A homicide investigation was launched after Jennifer Phyllis Sheehan was found dead at a property in the town, in November.

Her son, Paul Thomas Armon, was arrested shortly after and charged with her murder.

He entered a guilty plea to the charge in the High Court at Blenheim this morning.

He will be sentenced in June.