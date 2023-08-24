Man pleads guilty to raping young schoolgirl

A man accused of raping and sexually violating a schoolgirl has admitted the charges.

But the 23-year-old cannot be named for now, pending more information being sought in his bid for name suppression.

Police arrested the man in early April after an incident near the Blenheim Railway Station. He was later charged with raping a female aged under 12, abduction for sex with a girl aged under 12 and two charges of unlawful sexual connection with a female.

The charge of abduction was withdrawn, which left guilty pleas to a charge of rape and two of sexual violation, following a concerted effort by the court to ensure justice was delivered against challenging language barriers.

Today, the defendant who was understood to be a worker from overseas, appeared via video link from prison custody, to the Nelson District Court where his pleas were entered through an interpreter, and when it was clear to Judge Tony Zohrab the defendant had a full understanding of the process.

Defence lawyer Emma Riddell had said at an earlier hearing that the defendant “doesn’t use words well”.

The Crown had said at an earlier hearing that the offending was “the stuff of nightmares”.

“I think in this case this is the type of offending that shocks and appals and community protection should be at the forefront,” Crown prosecutor Jeremy Cameron said.

Judge Zohrab said at an earlier hearing that the Crown had identified a number of aspects of the offending that made it very bad, including the effect on the young victim.

“What you have done to this girl is very bad,” he told the defendant at an earlier hearing.

The victim impact statement confirmed the offending had had a significant impact on the girl’s wider family and others in the community.

Police said at the time of the arrest, she was receiving support.

“While incidents like this are concerning for the community, police do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public,” police said in a statement.

Members of the victim’s support network attended today’s hearing via video link from Blenheim and could be seen holding hands when guilty pleas were entered.

The Crown’s position on lifting name suppression, given the case was a matter of high public interest, was opposed by Riddell on the grounds of the risk of endangerment to the defendant and continued concerns about the state of his mental health.

Cameron, for the Crown, said Corrections was adept at managing risk and that it was “highly unlikely” the defendant’s identity remained unknown.

Judge Zohrab said in making his decision to continue interim suppression that there were two issues at this juncture, including the potential for extreme hardship to the defendant or the potential for endangerment.

He said that while Riddell had mentioned concerns for the defendant’s mental health there were no reports to confirm this.

Out of an abundance of caution, Judge Zohrab granted the interim order, to allow time to seek the relevant information.

The defendant was remanded back into custody for sentencing in the Blenheim District Court on October 12.

Sexual harm - Where to get help

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334• Text 4334• Email support@safetotalk.nz• For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively, contact your local police station.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it’s not your fault

- By Tracy Neal

- Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough