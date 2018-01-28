Man seriously hurt on Tongariro Crossing

Part of the Tongariro Crossing. Photo: Doc

A man has been flown to Rotorua Hospital after suffering serious head injuries on the Tongariro Crossing.

The BayTrust Rescue Helicopter was sent to the crossing about 1pm yesterday to help with two people who got into trouble while on tracks.

The first patient had fallen on some steps and suffered a serious head injury. He was flown to Rotorua Hospital for treatment in a comfortable condition.

The second patient was suffering from a medical condition and a friend was able to drive her home.

Meanwhile, a Ruatahuna man suffered serious head injuries after falling from a ute yesterday.

The BayTrust Rescue Helicopter was sent to the scene about 4.30pm and flew the man to Rotorua Hospital in a serious but stable condition to undergo further testing.