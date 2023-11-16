Man shot dead by police

Police at the scene on Coast Road, Wainuiomata. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

A man has been shot dead by police in Wainuiomata this afternoon after “holding a weapon to a woman’s neck”.

Police said they were called to a suspected family harm incident outside a property on Coast Rd about 11.45am.

A man was behaving in an agitated manner was seen “holding a weapon to a woman’s neck”.

Police staff negotiated with the man but he continued threatening harm to the woman and was shot once about 1pm, police said.

He was treated for his wounds but died at the scene. The woman involved was not injured, police said.

“Police will be providing support as she is understandably shaken by what has occurred.

“At this time Police will not be releasing the man’s name or age. Our thoughts are with his family at this extremely difficult time.”

Cordons will remain outside the property on Coast Rd for some time, with a scene examination underway.

“We understand that fatal police incidents are frightening events, and the local community will be shaken also. There will be a large police presence in the area to provide reassurance.

“A fatal shooting is an outcome nobody wants and will have significant long-lasting impacts on the officers involved and their families. Those staff who attended are being supported by police wellness services and their colleagues.”

Several investigations are now underway, including a Police Critical Incident Investigation. The matter has also been referred to the IPCA.

Police said the incident was not related to a fatal crash in nearby Naenae earlier today.

Further information will be provided by police at 4pm when they speak to media at the Wellington Central Police Station.

A road has been closed in Wainuiomata as police after ambulance staff swarmed to a serious incident.

Coast Road is closed south of the Golf Club, with police condoning off the area.

A man near the cordon told the Herald he understood someone had been shot.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson confirmed they were attending “an active incident”.

One person trying to head down the road told police he was heading to the beach. An officer told him he didn’t know how long the road would be closed and recommended a visit to Days Bay instead.