Man shot while trying to stop car break-ins

A man is seriously hurt after being shot in the legs while he was trying to stop people breaking into vehicles in Porirua, in the North Island.

The incident took place on Monday night in Tītahi Bay, and police are appealing for information.

In a statement, police said officers were called to a Dimock St address about 10.20pm, and initial inquiries suggest "the man was shot after disturbing two people attempting to break into cars on the street".

He was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Police ask that anyone with information contact them.

