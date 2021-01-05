Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Man sought as part of Chch homicide probe found

    Nathan Te Hana. Photo: NZ Police
    Police have found a man they wanted to speak to in relation to a Christchurch homicide investigation.

    The investigation was launched following the death of a man in Linwood on January 3.

    On Sunday, police received a report about 2:50pm that 57-year-old Michael Joseph Graham required medical assistance at an England St property.

    "Emergency services attended, however, Mr Graham was sadly declared deceased at the scene," Detective Senior Sergeant Sarah Illingworth said.

    "Enquiries have established he was involved in an assault at the address."

    Det Snr Sgt Illingworth said earlier today police wanted to speak to Nathan Te Hana as part of the ongoing investigation.

    Te Hana (46) was believed to be in the Christchurch area.

    Police said this afternoon that he had been found, and the investigation into Graham's death was ongoing.

