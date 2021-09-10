Man sought by police investigating murder of Christchurch woman Mellory Manning

Mellory Manning. Photo: NZH

Police have made a fresh appeal for information about an unidentified man in relation to the murder of Christchurch sex worker Mellory Manning.

Manning, known as Mel and as Ngati Lynette Manning, had been working on her usual patch on the corner of Peterborough and Manchester Sts on the night she was killed - December 18, 2008.

Detective Inspector Greg Murton, who in charge of Operation Dallington, said on Friday police want to identify a man, known as "Male B", in relation to the case.

Male B's DNA profile was obtained from a semen sample located during a post-mortem examination, he said.

Manning was a street-wise feisty young lady who knew all about the dangers of her business, Murton said.

"Mel had not been seen on the street for some time, but it was close to Christmas and she wanted to earn money to buy Christmas presents for her family," Murton said.

"That night, Mel was offered a ride into town and arrived at her corner at about 9.30pm.

"Manchester Street is a busy road and with Christmas around the corner the inner city was busy with vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

"There were many sightings of Mel standing on her corner looking for business. She was wearing a distinctive pink skirt and a blue and white polka dot bikini top."

Murton said Manning had two clients between 9.30pm-10.35pm who have been identified and spoken to by police.

The last known sighting of Manning was about 10.35pm-10.40pm on her corner.

She was in possession of her own cell phone and she sent a series of texts to one of her previous clients that night at about 10.43pm, Murton said.

"The cell site data on that text indicates that she was on the move, likely in a vehicle, and had left her corner.

"At about 6.40am on Friday 19 December 2008 Mel’s body was found floating in the Avon River near Dallington Terrace."

"This investigation has now been going for approximately 13 years and it has been a complex and challenging investigation.

"It was clear that Mel was subjected to a prolonged and violent assault that caused her death.

"It is also the belief of the investigation team that due to the nature of her injuries, a number of persons were involved in her death.

"A post-mortem examination was undertaken, and a semen sample was located from which a DNA profile was obtained."

This is referred to as the Male B sample. The known clients who had been with Manning on the Thursday evening have been eliminated as being Male B.

"The investigation team was extremely hopeful at the time that the Male B DNA sample would be matched to someone on the criminal DNA database. Unfortunately, that was not the case.

"Considerable time and effort has been spent by the investigation team to obtain DNA samples from persons of interest over the last 13 years who were not on the criminal DNA database.

"Unfortunately, we have not been able to identify Male B.

"Information is sought from members of the public who may have information as to the identity of Male B or have any other information as to who was involved in Mel’s death and what occurred that night.

"Police urge these people to come forward to give the family some closure."

If you have information that may help police, phone 105 and quote 'Operation Dallington'. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers - 0800 555 111.