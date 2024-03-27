Man stabbed at Christchurch property

Police have cordoned off a Christchurch house after a man was allegedly stabbed in the neck.

A police spokesperson said officers responded to reports of an assault at the property on the corner of Hills Rd and North Avon Rd about 10pm on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said one person sustained a wound to his neck.

A St John spokesperson said one ambulance was called to the scene.

They said a patient was transported to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.

A scene guard was in place overnight and a scene examination is being conducted this morning.

Local residents said the house is split into two units, and the occupants of one of the units often anti-social behaviour.