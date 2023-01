File photo: ODT

One person has suffered serious injuries after a man allegedly stabbed them in Motueka this afternoon.

Police took a man into custody after the incident in Rowling Loop, Lower Moutere, about 4pm.

The victim is in a stable condition in Nelson Hospital.

A statement from police said the man was taken into custody about 5.30pm after a “significant police presence in the area” and there was no ongoing risk to the public.

Police said they wanted information from any witnesses of the incident.