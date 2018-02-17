Man trapped in potato harvester dies

A man has died after becoming trapped in a potato harvester near Pukekohe, south of Auckland.

Police confirmed the death following a workplace accident at a farm in Puni this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency NZ say they were called to a property on Settlement Rd by ambulance to help about 12.47pm.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed the incident involved a man.

A Settlement Rd resident told the New Zealand Herald he drove past the scene where up to three fire appliances, two ambulances and police were gathered.

The resident said up to 12 firefighters were gathered around the harvester.

The man said workers at the potato farm had gone and only emergency services were at the scene.

The resident said the potato farm owners were responsible people who also notified neighbours of events and kept the area tidy.

