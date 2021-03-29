Man warned by police after hitching ride on fuel tanker

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A police spokeswoman confirmed a man was seen sitting on top of a fuel tanker, heading towards Mount Maunganui, on Sunday morning.
The driver was unaware he had an extra passenger and the man was spotted by police and intercepted in Tauranga, she said.
"He was given a warning for unlawfully interfering with a motor vehicle."
Andrew Mckean, a motorist who witnessed the incident, said he could see the man on top of the tanker while in traffic.
"I spotted the guy waving at passing cars, riding in traffic, through the Bayfair lights," he said.