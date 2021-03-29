Monday, 29 March 2021

Man warned by police after hitching ride on fuel tanker

    A man was spotted riding on top of a fuel tanker on the Te Puke Highway. Photo: Andrew Mckean
    A man was spotted riding on top of a fuel tanker on the Te Puke Highway. Photo: Andrew Mckean
    A man drew the attention of motorists and police when he took a ride on top of a fuel tanker.

    A police spokeswoman confirmed a man was seen sitting on top of a fuel tanker, heading towards Mount Maunganui, on Sunday morning.

    The driver was unaware he had an extra passenger and the man was spotted by police and intercepted in Tauranga, she said.

    "He was given a warning for unlawfully interfering with a motor vehicle."

    Andrew Mckean, a motorist who witnessed the incident, said he could see the man on top of the tanker while in traffic.

    "I spotted the guy waving at passing cars, riding in traffic, through the Bayfair lights," he said.

