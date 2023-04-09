Man who died after Chch assault believed to be visiting from India

Photo: ODT files

The victim of an assault in the Christchurch suburb of Linwood has died.

The incident took place between 7.30pm and 7.50pm on Friday on Linwood Ave, near Linwood Park, police said.

In a statement today, police said the victim had now died from their injuries.

"Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time."

A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm in relation to the incident.

He first appeared in Christchurch District Court yesterday, and was remanded in custody.

He is due to reappear in court on Tuesday.

"Police anticipate further charges are likely."

Police would not comment further while the matter was before the courts.

The Herald understands the victim is from India and was only in town visiting at the time.

Yesterday, police appealed for a woman who was waiting at a nearby bus stop, who may have seen the altercation, to contact investigators.

They also said they wanted to hear from anyone else who was in the area at the time the victim was assaulted who might have seen something that could assist inquiries, including those with dashcam or CCTV footage.

"If you can help, please contact police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update report’."

"Please reference file number 230407/0351. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111."

By Ben Leahy