Manhunt ongoing after tennis club death

Investigators are continuing a scene examination on Sunday at tennis courts where a man died in Blockhouse Bay. Photo: RNZ

A person at the centre of a manhunt after the sudden death of a man at a sports ground in Blockhouse Bay likely left the scene on foot, leaving the critically injured man to die, police say, as they appeal for sightings.

Officers at the scene today are using metal detectors to comb a reserve.

A homicide investigation was opened after officers say a man died from critical injuries inflicted by another person late on Saturday morning in Rathlin Street, in the West Auckland suburb.

A spokesperson said they were in the early stages of the investigation, but want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious happening in the area, and in particular in Rathlin Street.

"We urgently need information from the public that could assist police. We are eager to gather any CCTV, dashcam or security footage from the Blockhouse Bay area, [from] around 11.30am yesterday."

The scene examination continued on Sunday. A scene guard was in place at the park and extra officers were patrolling the suburb, while investigators will continue to go door-to-door to speak to people in the area.

Investigators at the scene on Saturday. Photo: RNZ

As well as using metal detectors, some police were digging through nearby piles of mulch.

"We understand how unsettling this event will be for our community and we are carrying out reassurance patrols in the area around the clock," the spokesperson said. "We are providing support to those who witnessed what occurred and we would like to speak to anyone who has not yet contacted us."

Formal identification of the victim was expected to be completed on Sunday, with a post-mortem examination also being carried out.

Information could be provided through the police 105 line, on their website police.govt.nz, with the file number 240824/4136, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.