Manhunt under way after one injured in Napier shooting

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened near the intersection of Tait Dr and Lamason Street about 1.15pm.
A St John spokesperson said they were called to Tait Dr in Greenmeadows about 1.16pm and took one person to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a serious condition.
The police spokeswoman said one person had sustained a leg injury, and the offender had left the scene.
"Staff in the area are currently armed as a precaution," the spokeswoman said.
"At this stage there is no information to suggest a risk to the wider public.
"We thank our community for their patience."