Manhunt under way after one injured in Napier shooting

    Armed police are searching for a person in Napier following a firearms incident. Photo: Paul Taylor
    Armed police are searching for a person in Napier following a shooting in which one person was seriously injured.

    A police spokeswoman said the incident happened near the intersection of Tait Dr and Lamason Street about 1.15pm.

    A St John spokesperson said they were called to Tait Dr in Greenmeadows about 1.16pm and took one person to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a serious condition.

    The police spokeswoman said one person had sustained a leg injury, and the offender had left the scene.

    "Staff in the area are currently armed as a precaution," the spokeswoman said.

    "At this stage there is no information to suggest a risk to the wider public.

    "We thank our community for their patience."

