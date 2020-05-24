Sunday, 24 May 2020

Man's body found down cliff at Cape Farewell

    A man's body has been found at Cape Farewell on the northern tip of the South Island - but police say it's unrelated to the search for two missing trampers.

    Police received a call on Saturday reporting that personal items had been found on a clifftop track in the area.

    A drone was deployed, and the body of a man found some way down the cliff, police said in a statement this afternoon.

    Police Search and Rescue and an Alpine Cliff Rescue team are working to recover the body.
    The man's death will be referred to the coroner.

    His death is not connected to the search for Dion Reynolds and Jessica O'Connor, who have been missing in nearby Kahurangi National Park since last week, police said.

     

