A man's body has been found on Charlotte Jane Quay, Lyttleton. Photo: Getty Images

A man's body has been found in Lyttelton this morning.

Police said they were called to Charlotte Jane Quay, Lyttelton and are treating the man's death as unexplained.

More information couldn't be provided until an autopsy was completed, police said.

That would take place tomorrow.

Cordons would be in place until then.