Friday, 22 September 2023

Manslaughter charge over motorcyclist's death

    Paul Christopher Laxon. Photo / Facebook
    A man has appeared in court charged with manslaughter following the death of a Christchurch man who was killed while riding his motorcycle.

    Robert Burns Hutcheon, 70, from Lyttleton, was killed while riding his motorcycle on State Highway 1 near Sefton, North Canterbury on April 30.

    He was described by his family as a “very kind and gentle man”.

    Paul Christopher Laxon appeared in the High Court at Christchurch today via audio-visual link before Justice Cameron Mander. Laxon is charged with manslaughter and drug-related charges.

    Laxon pleaded not guilty to the charges.

    A tentative two-week trial date has been set for February 2025. Laxon was remanded in custody to his next appearance on November 24.

    A relative of Hutcheon gave the Herald a brief statement on Thursday.

    “We miss Rob so much, he was a good man.”

    A second person was seriously injured in the crash and was transported to Christchurch Hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

    NZ Herald