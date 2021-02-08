Monday, 8 February 2021

8.05 am

Many students preparing to leave NZ

    1. News
    2. National

    Photo: Getty Images
    Photo: Getty Images
    Study visas for thousands of foreign students are expiring, and many are preparing to leave New Zealand 

    Official figures show half of the 40,000 international students in New Zealand at the middle of January have study visas that expire by the end of March.

    The Crown agency charged with attracting foreign learners, Education New Zealand, expects up to 40% of those will renew their visas and continue studying.

    If that happens, it says schools and tertiary institutions will start the year with between 25,000 and 30,000 foreign students, when under normal circumstances the figure is closer to 100,000.

    In late January, Universities New Zealand director Chris Whelan said the fall in numbers would cause difficult financial decisions at universities.

    Schools International Education Business Association chairperson Patrick Walsh said without extra government funding schools would have to lay off staff.

    Meanwhile, English New Zealand chairperson Darren Conway said English language schools were now down to a fraction of their normal enrolments.

    Emergency government funding would help some schools survive until June, but they needed to know as soon as possible what the Government was planning to do for the remainder of the year, Conway said.

    RNZ
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter