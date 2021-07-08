Mariner has Delta variant, public risk remains low: ministry

corona_yellow_3.jpg Photo: Getty Images

One of two Covid-positive mariners off the coast of Taranaki has the highly infectious Delta variant, but this is not linked to other cases in New Zealand, health officials say.

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said the first whole genome sequencing result showed that one mariner has on board the Viking Bay has this variant, but officials continue to regard the situation as low risk to the public, due to infection prevention control process in place.

There remains no associated locations of interest.

The Ministry said an All of Government response has been set up, led by Customs, and it was working closely with the All of Government response, border agencies, port authorities and the shipping company to address the health needs of crew members and to determine the next steps for the vessel.

"It is not yet clear which port the ship will return to. On their return to New Zealand, 15 of the 20 crew members disembarking (including the two Covid-19 positive mariners) are expected to go into a managed isolation and quarantine facility.

"This will likely be a facility at the port they return to. There are no managed isolation or quarantine facilities in New Plymouth so at this stage it is considered unlikely they will return to Port Taranaki. New Zealand Customs and other agencies are working on the operational details of the boat’s return."

The Ministry said it had also been advised that a second foreign-owned fishing vessel operating from New Zealand has contacted authorities and declared that a number of crew have reported flu-like symptoms and the vessel has requested to dock in New Zealand.

The ship will undergo the usual pratique declarations and the situation assessed by the local public health unit.

"The vessel is outside our territorial waters and presents no immediate risk to New Zealand. This situation will be updated by Customs as more information comes to hand."

One case in managed isolation

There are no cases of Covid-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today and just one case in managed isolation.

That person came from Russia on July 6. They tested positive on arrival and were in a managed isolation facility in Auckland.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 41 and the total number of confirmed cases is 2408.

- ODT Online