Masks still needed on Air NZ's domestic flights

Air New Zealand passengers will still be required to wear masks on all domestic flights despite the Prime Minister saying it was not a requirement for those travelling outside Auckland.

But the national carrier says it not taking any risks and masks on all domestic services will be required while Auckland remains in level two.

Customers could take their own masks or they would be available before boarding.

Air New Zealand staff at the departure gate and domestic cabin crew would also continue to wear them.

"The airline continues to take extra precautions to keep customers and staff safe," an Air New Zealand statement said.

From Thursday, food and beverage services will be reinstated and the 100 capacity limit on those accessing lounges other domestic Air New Zealand lounges outside Auckland will be lifted.

The maximum number of people able to access any of the airline's Auckland lounges will be capped at 100.

When announcing Auckland would be moving to alert level 2 from Wednesday and the rest of the country would move to alert level 1 from tonight, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also adjusted the rules for face coverings.

Ardern said face covering would no longer be mandatory on public transport and planes for the rest of New Zealand but would be encouraged.

Face coverings were still required on public transport and on planes to, from or through Auckland.