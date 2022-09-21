Massive sculpture turning heads

Christchurch's newest artwork is adding some reflective colour to Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre. The $220,000 sculpture Moment of Movement is by New Zealand Korean multi-media artist, Seung Yul Oh.

The metallic-look sculpture is being installed on the Colombo St side of Te Pae.

Installation of the crown-funded artwork had to wait until the convention centre building was completed.

Made of fibreglass, it is designed to reflect both the lights and sounds of the city during the day and night.

The artwork is expected to be completed next month.

A giant piece of artwork is turning heads in Christchurch. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

