Massive waves prompt warning for Wellington

Huges waves breaking on Wellington's south coast today. Photo: NZ Herald

Wellingtonians are being warned to brace for 8m ocean swells and snow this evening, as the wild weather worsens.

The huge swells lashing Greater Wellington's coastline are expected to be at their heaviest about 9pm tonight.

Exposed coastlines are likely to see overtopping waves causing damage to property, deposition of debris, driftwood, sand and gravel, making access difficult or dangerous and possible road closures, MetService warns.

An Antarctic blast has descended on much of the country, bringing bitterly cold temperatures, heavy rain, hail and even snow in the Bay of Plenty.

Road snowfall warnings are in place for Napier-Taupo Road, Desert Rd and Remutaka Hill Rd. A heavy snow watch is in place for Taihape, the Tararua Range, Canterbury and Marlborough.

The country's coastline is at risk of enormous and dangerous swells, possible flooding and erosion, MetService said.

The greatest impact is likely to be on Wellington, with a very present threat to property.

Large waves are expected in the inner harbour area, Petone and Eastbourne, but the south coast is set to be hit the hardest.

People heading home tonight should keep an eye on public transport updates, with a number of ferries, buses and flights being cancelled or delayed.

Snow flurries and icy showers are now peppering suburbs from Karori through to Broadmeadows, as the bitterly cold polar blast lashes the bottom half of the North Island.

An ice-laced wind straight off the southern continent is sending temperatures in the capital plunging below zero.

Wellingtonians are being urged to prepare for possible evacuations and to leave their home at short notice.

Civil defence reiterated a warning to stay out of the water after two kayakers feared missing in Wellington harbour were found 22km away after a search was mounted in mountainous seas off Wellington's south coast.

An extensive hunt on sea, land and air was earlier launched for the two men who had been seen in trouble off Wellington's coast at Seatoun.

The pair were found safe in Petone.

The southerly swell is expected to reach 6m on Tuesday evening, with the highest risk period coinciding with high tide at 8.24am and 8.54pm.

By Wednesday night the swell is likely to ease to around 4m.

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines warned today's waves could be damaging to low-lying properties and roads. People in the area are urged to stay out of the water and be prepared to leave their properties if they are at risk.

The Wellington Region Emergency Management Office said the impact of today's morning high tide could be similar to what was experienced in Ōwhiro Bay in April last year when 6m waves battered roads and flooded properties.

The agency said people who lived in homes that had been impacted by past swells and storm events should be prepared for these potential impacts again.