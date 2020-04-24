Matamata man who died after catching virus named

Denis Moore (front) was able to take a trip in a glider in January, something he never got to do while in the military. Photo: Supplied

The family of the Matamata man who died after contracting coronavirus say hospital staff went above and beyond while caring for him and were "genuinely tremendous".

British World War II veteran Denis Albert Moore, 94, can now be named as one of New Zealand's 17 coronavirus-related deaths. He died in Waikato Hospital on April 16.

Son Chris Moore had nothing but praise for the staff who cared for him - in particular a doctor named Ayan and a nurse named Brenda.

"There's a certain amount you can go in life to do the right thing, and these guys ... went so far beyond, it was unbelievable."

Moore said both the doctor and nurse stayed in contact with the family and gave them updates every three or four hours.

"They were genuinely tremendous people. You know they used the term 'bedside manner', these two couldn't have been any better."

Denis Moore was a professional soldier after serving in the British Royal Marines. His family brought him to New Zealand to live with them four years ago.

Moore said none of his family were Labour supporters, but were full of respect for how the Government had handled the Covid-19 crisis.

"Before this, the PM, I didn't have a good word to say about this lady. But she has nothing but our enormous respect [now]."

New Zealand's handling of the pandemic was "absolutely exemplary".

"I think [the Government's] actions have saved many hundreds of other New Zealanders' lives."

Matamata is the centre of one of the country's largest coronavirus clusters, with 76 people so far believed to have been infected due to a St Patrick's Day celebration at the Redoubt Bar.

But Denis, whose death was linked to the cluster, is believed to have contracted the virus from a relative who works at a different hospitality venue in town.

Moore said his father spent several days sick at home with district health board staff regularly visiting, until he was eventually taken to Waikato Hospital.

After that, he "went downhill pretty quick".

The family understood why they couldn't be with him as he died, but Moore said it was still sad not being able to attend his funeral and cremation.

The cluster is the third biggest in the country behind a wedding in Bluff with 98 confirmed cases and Marist College in Auckland with 93 cases.

A community-based assessment centre had to be set up in Matamata to deal with the cluster after many people were driving to Te Aroha to get tested.

Two days before the party, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the decision that all visitors to the country would need to self-isolate for 14 days.

The Matamata outbreak occurred after a St Patrick's Day party before the Government banned indoor gatherings, and nine days before the lockdown began.