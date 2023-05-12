Mayday call from cargo ship off coast

The Shiling. Photo: Vessel Finder

A Singaporean cargo ship off the coast of Farewell Spit at the top of the South Island has issued a mayday call.

Maritime New Zealand said its rescue coordination centre was responding to the call from the Shiling, which was made at 11am today.

The vessel, which had just left Wellington made an initial request for help shortly before 8.30am.

An ocean-going tug has been dispatched from Taranaki to tow the vessel to a safe location and is expected to arrive by 4pm today.

Twenty-four crew are on board.

Due to its location - 22 nautical miles north north-west of Farewell Spit - there is no risk of it running aground.

The ship broke down in Wellington Harbour on April 15 and was assessed by Maritime New Zealand.

The Shiling was sailing to Napier when it lost power and drifted outside the shipping channel.

Two tug boats went to the vessel's aid and engineers on board managed to restore some power, so it could get back to the wharf at Aotea Quay for assessment and repairs.