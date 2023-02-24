Mayor says looting 'lowlifes' should be jailed for life

Flooding in Wairoa during Cyclone Gabrielle. File photo

As “lowlifes” continue to take advantage of those impacted by the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle – including looting shops and evacuated homes – Wairoa mayor Craig Little has called on the culprits to be “jailed for life”.

The Hawke’s Bay town has been another area impacted by crime following last week’s deadly cyclone, Little confirmed.

Further south in Napier, there have been looting and theft issues; with some communities setting up their own checkpoints and also road workers at a barricade having firearms pulled on them.

As the clean-up continues in Wairoa, and amid further warnings of heavy rain today, Little hit out at the anti-social behaviour.

He said he was aware of several reports of incidents in his district, including break-ins.

“It is just lowlife stuff; how could you do that to people who have lost everything?” Little told the Herald.

“They are just lowlifes that we don’t want [here], go somewhere else. It is just disgusting; it is just shocking.

“Don’t downplay it. If it is happening, get those guys locked up and put away forever. You never should ever get an advantage out of people’s downfall.”

Over successive nights in the past week, the sound of the police Eagle helicopter flying has been a common one for people in Napier.

Crime incidents in the days after Cyclone Gabrielle hit prompted Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise to call for the armed forces to be called in to assist the police.

It came after reports of looting in the city, including homes that had been evacuated.

The New Zealand Herald has also been told that when power was restored to the Napier CBD last Friday night and early hours of Saturday morning, some stores’ electric doors automatically opened and thieves entered and stole goods.

Both police top-brass and the Government have said they don’t believe there are widespread crimes being committed, something which is infuriating locals who have been targeted. Police numbers throughout Hawke’s Bay have increased over the past week.

And yesterday, Tairāwhiti Police Area Commander Sam Aberahama – in charge of the region covering Poverty Bay and East Coast – said there had been “instances of people who have exploited this disaster to commit dishonesty offences”.

“This is disgusting behaviour and we have zero tolerance for it. Our patrols and staff on the ground are ensuring that our community is not seeing a marked increase in criminal activity,” Aberahama said.

“But the facts are that we have had fewer reports of dishonesty offences than in the weeks before this disaster – from seven per day prior to February 14 down to four per day over the past 10 days.

“What we don’t need are the false and mischievous speculation and stories that crime is rampant and there is lawlessness everywhere. It does nothing but make people who have been through so much, feel much worse.”

In Wairoa, Little said because of the time when the effects of Gabrielle started being felt, the district had avoided widespread loss of life.

The worst of the weather - and byproducts such as flooding, slips and bridge and road collapses – came in the daylight hours.

Those further south in and around Napier and Hastings were slammed by the cyclone last Monday night and during the hours of darkness last Tuesday.

But Little said everyone in Wairoa had been accounted for.

“We were happy it happened in the hours of the morning, and not the hours of the night,” he said.

“Otherwise we would have lost a lot of people.”