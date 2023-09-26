McCaws wrong-footed on way to World Cup

The McCaws are officially on their way to France to support the All Blacks at the Rugby World Cup, but it seems their trip has been interrupted by a rogue foot.

Taking to Instagram, former Black Sticks player Gemma McCaw shared multiple videos from the family’s journey including strolling through duty free but it was a video posted from the plane that really kicked things off.

Posting to her Instagram story, she panned the camera around her daughter’s temporary play area on their economy aeroplane seats, before revealing a rogue foot from the passenger behind them resting on one of her children’s chairs.

“Would everyone be ok with this situation? Or do I say something,” the Olympian said with a laughing face emoji.

Trying to make light of the toe-curling situation, Gemma shared yet another video shortly after the first writing, “Lovely pedi but I think I’ll have to put my foot down for this one.” Her husband and All Blacks legend Richie could be seen in the back of the shot looking less than impressed.

Roughly two hours later, the family were still experiencing what the star called “footgate” as Gemma shared yet another video of their eldest child, Charlotte – whom they welcomed in 2018 - adorably writing in her notebook “Please put your foot down.”

She hilariously captioned the video “I don’t want to put my foot in it so Charlotte thought of trying this approach.”

Finally, the family had a reprieve from the rogue foot and Gemma updated fans telling them “update on the foot gate: hostess stepped in and asked her to kindly remove her foot from the seat”. She added, “All is well” and shared a photo of one of the children looking out of the plane window.

It comes after the former hockey player shared a post on her Instagram telling fans she and her family are jetting off to France assumably to support the All Blacks at the Rugby World Cup, “France here we come. So lucky for this opportunity to all be going over together! Wish us luck”.

Despite Gemma’s regular updates on “footgate”, Richie remained quiet on his social media accounts.

The McCaw’s share three children together, Charlotte, Grace who was born in 2021 and Ella, who the couple welcomed in April this year.

By Lillie Rohan