McDonald's serves up raw chicken in happy meal

Raw chicken served to Pravinesh Kumar at McDonald's Cavendish Drive branch in Auckland. Photo: Supplied

An Auckland McDonald's is blaming human error after a six-year-old was served raw chicken in their takeaway meal.

Auckland resident Pravinesh Kumar says he decided to treat his young son to a McDonald’s happy meal on his way home from school at the end of last week. He stopped in a drive-thru at the South Auckland Cavendish Dr branch.

However, the experience was what he described as “probably the worst ever.

“I got him a happy meal, with burger and chicken bites. I got the bag and I looked at the food, it was completely raw chicken, I am not talking about a little pink inside. It was like you buy in-store.

Kumar said had he not looked at the meal and simply handed it to his young son, “it could have been a disaster”.

The upset father then called the Cavendish Dr branch, but nobody answered.

“I did not want any other child to get sick after eating it.”

He tried the Papatoetoe branch which connected him with the authorities who told him they were investigating the incident.

“I was lucky I kept on pursuing. I am waiting to hear from the McDonald’s franchise, I have not taken it up with the Council yet.”

A McDonald’s spokesperson said their Cavendish Dr branch had received a complaint regarding an undercooked product.

“We treat any complaint of this nature very seriously, and the restaurant immediately investigated, including several conversations with the customer to apologise and provide updates.

“Food safety tests were all in order, and following a review of CCTV footage, it was determined the cause was human error by a staff member, who lifted the product from the fryer early.”

Restaurant management followed up with the staff member and reminded all staff of the correct procedures, the spokesperson said.

“Management remains in contact with the customer and will further inform them on the investigation findings and actions.”