Memorial plan for mosque attack victims

The memorial's design is based on the figure-eight shape of Pikorua, a Māori symbol of a bond between people. Photo: supplied

The design of a memorial for the victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings should reflect New Zealand's aroha, or love, towards Muslims after the attack, a local Islamic leader says.

The Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand released a concept drawing for a memorial today.

President Mustafa Farouk said the concept design featured memorials for the victims and New Zealand's positive response towards Muslims after the terror attack on March 15 this year.

Fifty-one people were killed in the attacks on two mosques during prayers and about 40 were injured.

The design was based on the figure-eight shape of Pikorua, a Māori symbol of a bond between people.

"This particular one is a memorial of how we as New Zealanders came together, regardless of our culture or faith [following the shootings]," Dr Farouk said.

"That's how the world should come together. The compassion shown by our politicians, our ordinary people, by people from different sets of lives, it is important to keep that going."

He said Islamic leaders planned to meet with representatives from the Christchurch City Council, community organisations and Ngāi Tahu next month to discuss the idea for a memorial and its location.

Dr Farouk said the concept featured water going around a garden, a koru and a hall.

Funding could come from foreign governments, the Christchurch City Council and the New Zealand Government, he said.

- By Anan Zaki