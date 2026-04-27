Men allegedly manufactured meth and lit deliberate fire

Five men are due before the court after a building police say was used to manufacture methamphetamine had been deliberately set on fire.

The men, aged 28 to 73, are set to appear in Taupō District Court on Monday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Yardley said police got the call about the fire on Tauhara Road at around 5.40am on Sunday.

"Following initial enquiries, police believe the property was used to manufacture methamphetamine.

"Police continue to investigate the circumstances around the incident, including conducting a scene examination."

A scene guard remains in place while enquiries continue.

The men will be charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, wilfully setting fire to a property, and endangering life.