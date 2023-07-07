Midwives to get 15% pay rise

Midwives protested at Parliament in February 2022 over stalled pay talks. Photo: RNZ

More than 1150 midwives employed by Te Whatu Ora are in line for a 15 percent pay boost as part of their ongoing gender equity negotiations.

The agreement means graduates will start work at public hospitals on almost $73,000 per year before overtime and allowances.

Most experienced midwives can expect a base rate of almost $97,000.

In addition, midwives covered by the deal will get a lump sum of at least $3000.

Both the midwives' and the nurses' unions have been negotiating for pay rates comparable with male-dominated sectors.

The midwives' wage rise is in advance of a final settlement.

"This agreement means the government will have increased the wages of our largest group of midwives by about 45 percent since 2017," Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said.

"The health workforce plan announced this week showed the need to recruit and retain more midwives, and today's announcement will go a long way towards achieving that."

The pay deal covers midwives directly employed by Te Whatu Ora and will be backdated to 4 April 2022.