Minister wants answers from TVNZ over sudden exit

Kamahl Santamaria resigned as Breakfast presenter after 31 days in the job. Photo: supplied

Former TVNZ Breakfast host Kamahl Santamaria was accused of sending multiple women inappropriate messages in his previous role at Al Jazeera, a former colleague claims.

Broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi has sought assurances from the Television New Zealand board that proper processes were following when hiring Santamaria, who abruptly resigned after just 31 days in the job.

A former staffer at the Doha-based organisation, who asked not to be named, said Santamaria was alleged to have sent the messages using the newsroom's internal messaging system.

"There are women who have been subjected to inappropriate behaviour ... at Al Jazeera, who are thinking about whether they are going to come forward at the moment," she said.

The colleague alleged that multiple complaints against Santamaria were made to Al Jazeera's human resources department and senior management over several years.

On one occasion, Santamaria was called into a meeting with a mid-level female staffer to discuss his alleged inappropriate behaviour.

The New Zealand Herald is seeking comment from Al Jazeera in response to the claims.

On tonight's 6pm TVNZ bulletin, 1News reported it had spoken to former Al Jazeera female colleagues of Santamaria who claimed he had made women feel "uncomfortable" with inappropriate comments.

Newshub also says it has confirmed complaints were made about Santamaria to senior management at Al Jazeera, where he worked as a host, presenter and journalist for 16 years.

He was hired by TVNZ last month to replace departing Breakfast host John Campbell, now working as chief correspondent for the state broadcaster.

TVNZ has refused to answer questions about Santamaria's sudden departure.

The head of its news operation, Paul Yurisich, sent out an email to staff today acknowledging how "difficult" the past few days have been under the "spotlight" following Santamaria's abrupt resignation.

He acknowledged the scrutiny that TVNZ journalists have been put under and praised their "mahi" in persevering in their work.

"It has been a tumultuous, unsettling few days for everyone - I want to acknowledge how difficult it has been, with us in the spotlight - and especially for those who have been phoned and messaged by other media and for those in the newsroom."

"The Breakfast team has been at the centre of so much and I salute their mahi this morning."

TVNZ has so far refused to answer questions following a report by Stuff that it understood Santamaria's sudden departure came after at least one female colleague complained about inappropriate behaviour from him at TVNZ.

A spokesperson for Faafoi told the Herald he had been made aware of the situation from TVNZ and was waiting for answers.

"The Minister has been assured by TVNZ that this situation is being managed appropriately with the correct support in place for those involved. The Minister has asked the board of TVNZ to confirm the appropriate recruitment process was followed. We await their response. We will not be offering further comment at this time as this is an internal staffing matter for TVNZ."

The Herald asked TVNZ if it was aware of any alleged complaints against Santamaria during his time at Al Jazeera.

A spokeswoman responded: "In any recruitment process – if we were aware of allegations of that nature against a candidate they would not be considered for a position at TVNZ."

TVNZ staff are understood to be upset that Santamaria was hired without proper diligence or consultation.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said yesterday that the Government had expectations that places like TVNZ, a state-owned enterprise, followed the correct recruitment processes.

Santamaria has not spoken publicly to address the allegations. A TVNZ statement said he had been on leave for a "personal matter" after initially saying he was absent for a "family emergency".

A white BMW registered to Santamaria was parked outside his $3.1 million home in Remuera on Monday.

There were signs of people on the property but the front door and windows had been boarded up on the inside with plywood and a networked security camera was taped to a front window.

Reporters and photographers from several broadcast and print media organisations are understood to have knocked on Santamaria's door since news broke of his departure from TVNZ.

Santamaria was born and raised in Auckland, attending Macleans College before working as a reporter at TV3. He then worked at Sky News in Australia before going on to Al Jazeera English.