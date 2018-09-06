Ministers spend $1.5m on travel in 3 months

Jacinda Ardern

Government ministers spent roughly $1.5 million on travel and accommodation between April and June this year.

Spending details have finally been made public after weeks of delay due to a processing error by the Department of Internal Affairs.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spent more than $27,000 on travel and accommodation within New Zealand and more than $56,000 overseas.

Overall, Labour ministers spent about $950,000 over the last quarter; New Zealand First ministers about $400,000 and Green ministers about $140,000.

The figures do not include one-off expenses charged to ministerial credit cards.

Those receipts reveal that on a visit to the Commonwealth Games in April, Broadcasting Minister Clare Curran took a chauffeur-driven car from Brisbane to the Gold Coast at a cost of $1000.